JC Montgomery

J.C. Montgomery, 75, Jackson passed away Saturday, September 11, at the Pikeville Medical Center. He was the widower of the late Brenda Carol Montgomery and the son of the late Price and Lona Clemons Montgomery. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Deandra Kay Montgomery and Danielle Montgomery; brothers, Orbin Montgomery, Marvin Montgomery, Minuard Montgomery, Kenneth Mongtomery; sister, Louise Montgomery. He is survived by sons, Jeremy (Chasity) Montgomery, James Keith Montgomery, Jaycory (Ada) Montgomery; daughter, Kimberly (Michael) Predmore; sister, Irene Honaker; grandchildren, James Dean Montgomery, Riley Kaye Montgomery, Kinley Clay Montgomery, Kendra Grace Montgomery; great grandchild, Hendryx Lee Montgomery; special family friends, William "Bill" Kennedy, Dora Ann Montgomery, Kenneth Clyde Back. Funeral Wednesday, September 15, 11:00 AM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Gross officiating. Burial in the Montgomery Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
