JC Stamper

J.C. Stamper, age 83, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born June 10, 1938, at Morris Fork, KY, and was the son of the late Wick and Ida Cole Stamper. His siblings were: M.C. Stamper, Samuel Stamper, Nola Wilson, and his brother: Homer Stamper of Jackson, KY.-A burial service was held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Noon at the Hollan Cemetery, Canoe, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of JC Stamper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you