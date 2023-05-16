Jackson City Soccer Coach Gentry Hayes will be hosting a parent meeting on Wednesday the 17th at 6:00 p.m. in the library at Jackson City School for the parents of any student in grades 6-11 interested in playing high school soccer in the 2023-24 school year. If anybody cannot make it and has any questions feel free to send Coach Hayes a message.
