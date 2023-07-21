The Jackson Independent District Board of Education recently announced that its teachers and administrators attended the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia. The academy is described as an educator professional development facility that offers a unique and immersive experience to better equip those in the field of education.
Latest News
- How childcare vouchers benefit HCTC students
- BHS students attend FFA camp
- JCS teachers and administrators attend the Ron Clark Academy
- HDA flood remembrance event needs volunteers
- New treatment facility opening soon
- AEP and HDA team up
- KRADD to hold flood recovery meeting in Jackson today
- Armadillo found in Breathitt County
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.