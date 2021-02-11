Jeanette Clemons

Jeanette Miller Clemons, age 83, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.-She was born February 19, 1937, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Roy and Eliza Wright Miller.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: Sambo Clemons.-Daughter: Sharon Combs.-Son: Roy Edward Clemons.- Grandsons: James Manns and Clifford Keeton.-Granddaughter: Celeste Manns;-Great-grandson: Max Napier.- Jeanette was affectionately called “Granny” and was a retired employee of Pizza Hut in Jackson, KY.-She is survived by daughters: Debbie Clemons and Carolyn (Dan) Roberts of Jackson, KY.-Esslonia (Jeff) Dixon of Crossville, TN.-Sons: Ralph (Barb) Clemons of Guage, KY, and Clifford (Sherry) Clemons of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Frances (Charles) Begley and Liz Neace of Knox, IN.-She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with James David Fugate officiating.-Burial in Clemons-Ritchie Cemetery, Elk View, Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Tracy Napier, Trevor Past, Fairley D. Napier, Hatch Napier, Gentry Harris, Todd Bailey, Cory Morgan Keeton, and Dan Roberts.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Clemons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you