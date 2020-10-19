Jeffrey Clay Thomas, age 38 of Beattyville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, October 08, 2020.
Jeffrey was born on August 02, 1982 to Diane Brewer Dunahoo and the late Richard Clay Thomas. Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Diane Brewer (John) Dunahoo of Beattyville, Kentucky; step-mother, Della Thomas (Carl) Noble of Booneville, Kentucky; one brother, Bradford Richard Thomas of Beattyville, Kentucky; one half brother, Jonathan (Amanda) Thomas of Booneville, Kentucky; two step-brothers, John Dunahoo Jr. of Beattyville, Kentucky and Ryan (Michelle) Scarberry of Berea, Kentucky; one step-sister, Angela (Ben) Gibson of Burlington, Kentucky; maternal grandparents, Vernon and Edna Brewer of Jackson, Kentucky; three aunts, Eugenia (Charles) Thomas of Jackson, Kentucky, Mary (HR) Crase of Jackson, Kentucky, and Shelby Jean (Ray) Hatherill of Lone Star, Texas; three uncles, Eddie Brewer of Jackson, Kentucky, Vernon (Dorothy) Brewer Jr. of Jackson, Kentucky, and Michael Brewer of Jackson, Kentucky; one nephew, Zachary Willis of Booneville, Kentucky; three nieces, Katelyn Gibson of Burlington, Kentucky, Elizabeth Thomas and Zoey Thomas both of Booneville, Kentucky; a host of cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his father, Richard Clay Thomas he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Clay and Thelma Thomas.
Visitation will be held at Watts Funeral Home in Jackson, Kentucky from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 PM for the family at Oakdale, Kentucky with Mike Spencer officiating.
