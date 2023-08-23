Jeffrey Wade Noble, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 in Jackson, KY. He was born November 5, 1953 in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Leonard and Janet Watts Noble. He was preceded also in death by paternal grandparents: Vince and Ada Haddix Noble. Maternal grandparents: Carl and Constance Combs Watts. He is survived by son: Jeffrey Wade Noble, II and wife Jennifer and Jeff’s grandchildren: Lydia, Holden, Landon, and Mya all of Denver, NC. His daughter: Lesley Jan and Greg Holsinger and Jeff’s grandchildren: Addy, Wyatt and Alex, all of Waynesboro, VA. His siblings: Leonard E. (Vickie) Noble of Ft. Thomas, KY and Larry V. Noble of Jackson, KY. Jeff attended Lees College and was a graduate of the University of Kentucky. He worked in the radio/tv business, first as weatherman at WYMT in Hazard, KY and then at WLEX in Lexington, KY. He also worked as weatherman at WBKO in Bowling Green, KY. He was the editor of Jackson Times/Voice newspaper until his retirement two years ago. There will be no formal services. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
