Jennifer Kaye Neace, age 43, of Owsley County, Kentucky passed away Sunday July 11. 2021 at her residence in Owsley County.
Jane was born on August 19, 1977 to the late Kenneth Ray and Wanda Humphrey Robinson. She was a homemaker.
Jane is survived by her husband, Troy Neace, special friends; Matthew Terry, Callie Rowe, Pauline Smith, one Daughter; Allison Neace of Illinois, one Son; Austin Neace of Jackson, Kentucky, one sister; Tina(Homer) Hutchinson of Virginia, one Brother; Christopher Humphrey of Bardstown, Kentucky, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, and other Relatives and friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Ray and Wanda Humphrey Robinson, one Son Troy Monc Neace, one Daughter, Kendra Neace, two Brothers; Clinton Humphrey and Kenneth Ray Robinson Jr.
Funeral Services will be conducted at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Wednesday July 14, 2021. Jane will be laid to rest in The Dunn Family Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM.
