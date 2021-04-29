Jennifer Vires Kidd

Jennifer Vires Kidd, age 35, of Campton, KY passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester, KY.-She was born January 9, 1986, at Hyden, KY.-She was preceded in death by her stepfather: Randy Clemons.-She is survived by her companion: Eulias Begley of Campton, KY.-Mother: Patricia Clemons of Clay City, KY, and Father: Fitch Vires, Jr of Danville, KY.-Children: Brooklyn Vires, Alexandria Kidd, Catherine Kidd of Hazard, KY; Sierra Begley and Emily Begley of Clay City, KY; Darren Campbell of Clay City, KY; James Begley, Larry Begley and Quintin Begley of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Traci Vires McIntosh of Stanton, KY and Jessica Baker of Jackson, KY.-Brothers: Kevin Vires, of Clay City, KY; Steven Vires, Matthew Roberts, Franky Little and Franklin Little of Jackson, KY.-Grandchild: Karson Hall.-A host of nieces and nephews also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Driskill officiating.-Burial in Pelfrey Cemetery at Frozen Creek, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

