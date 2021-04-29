Jennifer Vires Kidd, age 35, of Campton, KY passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at the Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester, KY.-She was born January 9, 1986, at Hyden, KY.-She was preceded in death by her stepfather: Randy Clemons.-She is survived by her companion: Eulias Begley of Campton, KY.-Mother: Patricia Clemons of Clay City, KY, and Father: Fitch Vires, Jr of Danville, KY.-Children: Brooklyn Vires, Alexandria Kidd, Catherine Kidd of Hazard, KY; Sierra Begley and Emily Begley of Clay City, KY; Darren Campbell of Clay City, KY; James Begley, Larry Begley and Quintin Begley of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Traci Vires McIntosh of Stanton, KY and Jessica Baker of Jackson, KY.-Brothers: Kevin Vires, of Clay City, KY; Steven Vires, Matthew Roberts, Franky Little and Franklin Little of Jackson, KY.-Grandchild: Karson Hall.-A host of nieces and nephews also survive.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Driskill officiating.-Burial in Pelfrey Cemetery at Frozen Creek, KY.-Visitation will be Friday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
- Jennifer Vires Kidd
- Kentucky’s Governor Visits Breathitt
- Good Thursday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 29, 2021)
- Mingua Beef Jerky shipped beef jerky to BHS for Prom
- Good (Wednesday) Morning Jackson, Kentucky (newspaper hits newsstands today, April 28, 2021)
- Bailey Outraged at Being Attacked!
- MaxPreps publishes a list of the top 50, high-school mascots
- Good Tuesday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (April 27, 2021)
Most Popular
Articles
- Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return
- FEMA Issues Public Notice for 45 Kentucky Counties
- Mingua Beef Jerky shipped beef jerky to BHS for Prom
- Betty Herald
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top (about the way it was once)
- Betty Tolson
- Breathitt’s Ritchie Honored by MaxPreps
- Herbert Collins
- Michael Len Salyers
- The Long Version (Lesson on Journalistic Integrity)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.