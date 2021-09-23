Jepp Griffith, age 74, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He, was born May 18, 1947, at Sebastians Branch, KY, and was the son of the late Chester and Edna Mae Bush Griffith.-Preceded in death by a brother: Robin Griffith.-He is survived by his wife: Charity Griffith of Jackson, KY.-His sons: Rodney Griffith and Rhett (Jeanna) Griffith of Jackson, KY; Rusty (Stephanie) Griffith of Campton, KY.- Sisters: Lois (Larry) Cole and Nancy (J.C.) Cole of Sebastians Branch, KY.- Nine grandchildren: Beth (Dalton) Mullins, Ty Hunter Griffith, Rodney Brian Griffith, Lucy (Mike) Smith, Jesse Clay (Julie) Griffith, Cassidy Griffith, Jason Kyle Gibbs, Bryce Griffith, Olvia Grace Griffith.-One great-grandchild; Peyton Mullins.-Private graveside services will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 1:00 pm at the Griffith Family Cemetery, Sebastians Branch, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
