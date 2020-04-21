Jerry Banks, age 44 of Jackson, Kentucky passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at UK Medical Center.
Jerry was born on January 17, 1976 to Eddie and Jocie Vires Banks. He was a mechanic.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tracy Hicks Banks of Jackson, Kentucky; his parents: Eddie and Jocie Vires Banks of Mt. Carmel, one daughter: Haley Banks; one son: Jake Banks; one brother: Terry Banks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Banks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.