Jerry Fraley Jr., age 42, of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday August 24,2021 at Greg and Noreen Hospice Care in Hazard, Kentucky.
Jerry was born on December 14, 1978, to Jerry Fraley Sr. And the late Lisa Mullins Fraley. Jerry was a Machine Specialist, Coil Operator at Leggett and Platt.
Jerry is survived by his Wife; Dora Collins Fraley of Jackson, Kentucky, Father; Jerry Fraley Sr., of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Daughters; Courtney LeAnne(Donovan) Couch, Gracie Jade Fraley both of Jackson, Kentucky, Four Sons; Randall Scott Lowe, Sherman Eugene Collins, Jerry Fraley III, Preston Blake Fraley, all of Jackson, Kentucky, Three Sisters; Lisa Back(Daniel) of Jackson, Kentucky, Sonya Fraley(Scott Johnson) of Jackson, Kentucky, Kansas Sharpe(Colin) of Michigan, One Brother; TJ(Leigh Ann) Fraley of Jackson, Kentucky, Two Granddaughters; Allie Shae Couch, Brooklyn Carolina Couch, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Jerry was preceded in death by his Mother; Lisa Mullins Fraley
Funeral Services will be conducted at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel on Friday August 27, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Harry Kemper Officiating. Jerry will be laid to rest in the Fraley Family Cemetery in Jackson, Kentucky with TJ Fraley, Sherman Collins, Jerry Fraley III, Scott Johnson, Ronnie Campbell, and Russell Davis serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M.
