Jerry Lee Childers, age 48, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Marcum Wallace Hospital in Irvine, KY. He was born June 20, 1974 and was the son of the late Jerry and Eunice Kay Thorpe Childers. He was preceded in death by brothers: Jason Childers, Floyd Childers, Jimmy Childers. He is survived by four sons: Ryan Johnson (Brittany Beach) ; Joshua Childers and Aaron Zachary Childers of Cynthiana, KY. Rodney Lee (Mary) Childers of Jackson, KY. Two daughters: Jerryca Childers and Jaceyln Childers of Beattyville, KY; Two sisters: Robin ( Richard) Turner and Stephanie (Matthew) Caudell of Beattyville, KY. Four brothers: Travis Thorpe, Brad Thorpe, Brian Thorpe of Beattyville, KY and Richard Childers of Jackson, KY. Ten grandchildren: Ciara, Brooklyn, Ashton, Kilee, Kaylee, Rodney, Joshua, Brantley, Joselyn, and Phoenix. Special friends: Tangi and Sarah. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Johnson and Childers Family Cemetery, Walk Log Branch, Athol, KY. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
