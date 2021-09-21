Jerry Napier

Jerry Napier, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born November 5, 1938, at Wilstacy, KY, and was the son of the late Pearl and Cassie Manns Napier.-Preceded also in death by a daughter: Debbie Sue Napier.-Sons: Jack Napier and Babe Napier.- Grandson: Clifton Otis Campbell.- Sister: Mollie Napier.-Brothers: Emery and wife Annette Napier, Wesley Napier, South Napier, Horace and wife Florence Napier, and Fletcher Napier. Brothers in law: David Rotering and Fanuel Clemons.-He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Dortha Daniels Napier of Jackson, KY.-His daughter: Arlene (Bobby) Smith of Jackson, KY; Son: David Napier (Lisa Gillian) of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Calla Clemons of LayFayette, IN; Ruby (Bill) Neace of Jackson, KY and Geraldine Rotering of North Judson, IN.-Brothers: Pearl JR (Betty) Napier and Billy Ray (Charlene) Napier of Jackson, KY; Paul (Naomi) Napier of Paintsville, KY. Grandchildren: Rhonda Watkins and Kimberly (John) Dunn.- One great-granddaughter: Sadie Dunn.- He is also survived by a host of nieces and a special niece-(Paula Trent) and a host of nephews with a special nephew: B.J. Neace.- He is also survived by a host of great-nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.- Burial in the Clemons and Ritchie Cemetery, Elkview, Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services beginning at 6:30 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: B.J. Neace, Michael Trent, Paul Napier, Leeon Napier, Mark Robertson, Steve Robertson.-Due to COVID masks requested to be worn and cautionary measures to be observed

