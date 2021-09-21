Jerry Napier, age 82, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born November 5, 1938, at Wilstacy, KY, and was the son of the late Pearl and Cassie Manns Napier.-Preceded also in death by a daughter: Debbie Sue Napier.-Sons: Jack Napier and Babe Napier.- Grandson: Clifton Otis Campbell.- Sister: Mollie Napier.-Brothers: Emery and wife Annette Napier, Wesley Napier, South Napier, Horace and wife Florence Napier, and Fletcher Napier. Brothers in law: David Rotering and Fanuel Clemons.-He is survived by his wife of 61 years: Dortha Daniels Napier of Jackson, KY.-His daughter: Arlene (Bobby) Smith of Jackson, KY; Son: David Napier (Lisa Gillian) of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Calla Clemons of LayFayette, IN; Ruby (Bill) Neace of Jackson, KY and Geraldine Rotering of North Judson, IN.-Brothers: Pearl JR (Betty) Napier and Billy Ray (Charlene) Napier of Jackson, KY; Paul (Naomi) Napier of Paintsville, KY. Grandchildren: Rhonda Watkins and Kimberly (John) Dunn.- One great-granddaughter: Sadie Dunn.- He is also survived by a host of nieces and a special niece-(Paula Trent) and a host of nephews with a special nephew: B.J. Neace.- He is also survived by a host of great-nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David McIntosh officiating.- Burial in the Clemons and Ritchie Cemetery, Elkview, Wilstacy, KY.-Visitation will be on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services beginning at 6:30 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: B.J. Neace, Michael Trent, Paul Napier, Leeon Napier, Mark Robertson, Steve Robertson.-Due to COVID masks requested to be worn and cautionary measures to be observed
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.