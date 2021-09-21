Jesse Broy McGuin, age 63, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born June 29, 1958, at Paintsville, KY, and was the son of the late Jesse and Gracie Caudill McGuinn.- He was preceded also in death by sisters: Nannie Burton and Catherine Crase.-Brothers: Johnnie McGuinn, Ike McGuinn, James McGuinn, and Tom McGuinn.-He is survived by his wife: Brindle “Brenda” Fugate McGuin of Lost Creek, KY.-His daughter: Jessica (David) Akers of Lost Creek, KY.-His son: Jesse (Lisa) McGuin of Cutshin, KY.- Sisters: Linda McIntosh of Guage, KY; Mary (David) Turner and Jackie Reed of Jackson, KY; Brenda Barger of Noctor, KY.-Brothers: Bobby (Vickie) McGuinn and Ernie McGuinn of Guage, KY.- Eight grandchildren: Brandon and Emily McGuin; Zach Strong, Chris Feltner, Vickie Akers, Jennifer Akers, Dakota Begley, Hunter Begley.-Great grandchild: Courteney Marlow.- Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Gary Bellamy officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
