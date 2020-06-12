Jesse Eugene Haynes, age 66 of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky - formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.
Jesse was born on September 05, 1953 o the late Jesse and Laura Taulbee Haynes. He was a retired electrician.
He is survived by his wife : Bercelina Haynes of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; three daughters: Katrina Jackson (Greg Wilcox) of Versailles, Kentucky, Farrah Haynes of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Katie Haynes of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky one sister: Jackie (Keller) Campbell of Frankfort, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020. Jesse will be laid to rest in the Field Branch Cemetery at Frozen, Kentucky with Alex Tolentino, Keller Campbell, Willard Taulbee, Chris Kidwell, Kenny Dial, Aaron Rutledge, and Greg Wilcox serving as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers, Alvin Phillips, Lewis McMullun, and Billy Durr. Friends may visit the funeral home from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
