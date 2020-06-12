Jesse Eugene Haynes

Jesse Eugene Haynes, age 66 of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky - formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Baptist Health in Lexington, Kentucky.

Jesse was born on September 05, 1953 o the late Jesse and Laura Taulbee Haynes. He was a retired electrician.

He is survived by his wife : Bercelina Haynes of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; three daughters: Katrina Jackson (Greg Wilcox) of Versailles, Kentucky, Farrah Haynes of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and Katie Haynes of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky one sister: Jackie (Keller) Campbell of Frankfort, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 15, 2020. Jesse will be laid to rest in the Field Branch Cemetery at Frozen, Kentucky with Alex Tolentino, Keller Campbell, Willard Taulbee, Chris Kidwell, Kenny Dial, Aaron Rutledge, and Greg Wilcox serving as Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers, Alvin Phillips, Lewis McMullun, and Billy Durr. Friends may visit the funeral home from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

To send flowers to the family of Jesse Haynes, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jun 15
Service
Monday, June 15, 2020
1:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Jun 14
Visitation
Sunday, June 14, 2020
3:00PM-7:00PM
Watts Funeral Home
650 KY-15
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you