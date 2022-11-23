Jesse Lee Vires

Jesse Lee Vires, age 42 of Jackson, KY passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Hazard ARH Medical Center, Hazard, KY. He was born December 9, 1979 in Hazard, KY . He is survived by his father: Michael Vires of Jackson, KY. His companion: Polly Fletcher of Jackson, KY. Daughters: Michelle Vires and Maranda Fugate of Jackson, KY. Sister: Martina (Ronald) Standley of Jackson, KY. Brother: Michael (Candice) Vires of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Services will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Fletcher officiating. Burial in the Davis and Vires Cemetery at Guage, KY. Visitation will be on Friday November 25, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

