Jessica Fugate

Jessica Rae Fugate, 35, Hardshell passed away Saturday, March 6, at her home. She was a member of the Happy Church at Clayhole. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe and Callie Fugate; her maternal grandparents, Bill and Ella Mae Fugate. She is survived by her parents, Jesse and Marilyn Fugate; her children, Chelsey Campbell, Abigail Fugate, Madison Wade, Landon Rowe, Braylen Rowe; sisters, Brenda(Terry) Cesefske, Darlene Fugate(Mark), Lisa Fugate(Robert), Michelle(John) Guenther, Tracy Fugate.  Funeral Wednesday, March 10, 1:00PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Tabor officiating. Burial in the Harvey Bend Cemetery at Hardshell. Serving as pallbearers will be Terris Cesefske, Lance Wittenmyer, Dustin Cesefske, Jared Cesefske, Ross Wittenmyer, David Campbell.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Jessica Fugate , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 9
Visitation
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

