Jessica Getson Herald

Jessica Lorean Getson Herald, age 35, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022, in Jackson.-She was born February 14, 1986, in Lexington, KY, and was preceded in death by her mother; Beth Bowling Getson, and her maternal grandparents: Robert and Lorean Bowling. -She is survived by her father: Wayne Pete Getson of Jackson, KY.- Her children: are Jadrien Gage Noble, Damien Hunter Deaton, Jeramiah James Herald, Paris Bethalynn Herald, Destiny Faith Getson. -Her brothers: Michael Getson and Josh Getson.-A special friend: Dan Johnson.-Funeral services and celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 5:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officaiting.-Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm on Friday.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
