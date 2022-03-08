Jessica Renee Howard, 34, Jackson passed away Saturday, March 5, at her residence. She was preceded in death by godmother, Beverly Ann Combs; maternal grandmother, Joy Combs; paternal grandfather, Tevis Ray Howard; father of her daughter, Taylor, Brian Smith. She is survived by her mother, Angela Renee Combs (Ricky); father, Clyde Howard (Melissa);
daughters, Taylor Renee Smith, Amirah Peyton Ann Howard; brother, Joshua Clyde Howard; sisters, Sarah Howard (Braxton Warren), Zoey Faye Howard, Madison Ray Howard; special niece, Kaydence Raylee Combs; special friend, Colby Fugate. Visitation Wednesday, March 9, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Thursday, March 10, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Terry Landsaw, Mike Tabor officiating. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Aaron Combs, Jason Combs, Andrew Howard, Travis Howard, Brandon Smith, Derrick Couch, Marcus Griffith.
