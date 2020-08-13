Jewell Holbrook

Jewell Holbrook, age 81, of Rousseau, KY passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born January 25, 1939, at Rousseau, KY and was the daughter of the late William and Ollie Back Ritchie.-She was preceded in death by husband: Lazarus Holbrook .-Son: Anthony Dwayne Holbrook; Sisters: Edna Caudill and Hazel Ritchie: Brothers: Troy Ritchie and Pearl Ritchie.-She is survived by a daughter: Theresa (Jack) Strong of Jackson, KY; Son: Rickey (Connie) Holbrook of Rousseau, KY.-Four sisters: Nellie Clemons, Jean (Jim) Bates, Betty Napier, Helen (Robert) Davis.-Brother Alvin (Lou) Ritchie.-Three grandchildren: Christopher (Leighann) Holbrook; Travis (Courtney) Cornett; Connor Strong.- Two great-grandchildren: Noah Lee Holbrook and Ruth Leighann Holbrook.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Emmitt Campbell officiating.-Burial in the Holbrook Family Cemetery, Fletcher Fork Road, Rousseau, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge. COVID-19 regulations will be observed.

