The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) recently took delivery of its new rescue boat. The boat is scheduled to be outfitted with the necessary equipment and then placed into service. The rescue boat was funded in part by a USDA grant and the City of Jackson.
“This rescue boat now makes it safer for both, us as rescuers and the victims. It also enhances our response capabilities giving us more options when it comes to water rescues,” stated Jackson Fire Chief Chase Deaton.
