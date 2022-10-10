The Breathitt County Public Library wishes to thank the Jackson Fire Department for your time and educational presentation about fire safety. Everyone enjoyed seeing the Big Red Fire Engine. Toddler Group is each Friday at 11:30 a.m. at the Breathitt County Public Library.
