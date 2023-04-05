The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) recently held a push-in ceremony upon the delivery of its new fire truck. Mayor Laura Thomas along with local leaders and members of the community attended the event.
The fire truck push-in ceremony is a time-honored tradition in the fire service. It is a celebration of the arrival of a new unit that recently has gained in popularity, particularly in smaller communities. Because fire trucks are a sizable purchase for small communities, a push-in ceremony is a means to bring the community together to see their tax dollars well-spent at a formal event.
Push-in ceremonies date back to the 1800s when horse-drawn equipment had to be pushed into the bay. The horses could not back the equipment in, so once detached the firemen would have to push the equipment inside.
Today, push-in ceremonies are a tradition that pays tribute to and honors those fire crews of earlier times, while celebrating a new fire unit that is a source of pride for small town fire departments.
