Jackson Independent would like to congratulate the Jackson City High School Healthy Way team on placing first in the student poster session at Appalachian Research Day.
JHS students, Emily Patrick, Nicki Napier, Emily Pelfrey, and McClellan Sizemore presented their Healthy Way project at Appalachian Research Day in Paintsville, KY.
Appalachian Research Day and the Healthy Way program are presented and funded by the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health.
The Healthy Way program is a grant funded opportunity that allows students to identify an issue in their schools, implement a solution, and report outcomes.
These students identified stress and anxiety as an issue and implemented yoga and art classes in 6th and 7th graders.
