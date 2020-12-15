Jimmy Barnett, age 70 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday. December 12, 2020 at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation in Owingsville, Kentucky.
Jimmy was born on May 09, 1950 to the late Glenford and Betty Shouse Barnett. He was a former factory employee for McCall's in Dayton, Ohio.
He is survived by two daughters, Vickie (Tommy) Short of Waco, Kentucky and Jamie (Charlie) Disher of Franklin, Ohio; a special friend, Beulah Ruth Barnett; five grandchildren, Travis (Stephanie) Short, Derrick Short, Erica (Brian) Richardson, Brandon Short, and Matt Disher; eight great grandchildren, Braylon Short, Brooklynn Short, Rhyder Short, Zoey Short, Luke Richardson, Maci Richardson, Lexy Richardson, and Cameron Short; five step great grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Brenda) Barnett of Jackson, Kentucky; seven sisters, Patsy (John) Hays of Michigan, Mary (Kerney) Bouchard of Lexington, Kentucky, Jackie (Norman) Dunn of Jackson, Kentucky, Mona Patrick of Jackson, Kentucky, Peggy Handshoe of Jackson, Kentucky, Betty Barnett of Jackson, Kentucky, and Brenda (Danny) Turner of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Glenford and Betty Shouse Barnett, Jimmy was preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Barnett and two sisters, Janette Howard and Donna Barnett.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with Kerney Bouchard officiating. Jimmy will be laid to rest in the Shouse Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky with grandsons, family, and friends serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 5:00 PM on Monday, December 14, 2020.
