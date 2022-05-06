Jimmy Curtis Childers, age 42, of Beattyville, KY passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his residence in Beattyville, KY.-He was born June 30, 1979, in Irvine, KY, and was the son of the late Jerry Childers.- He was also preceded in death by brothers: Floyd Dewayne Childers and Jason David Childers.-Survivors include his mother and stepfather: Jalie and Tommy Johnson of Beattyville, KY.-His wife: Michelle Kay Reed Childers of Jackson, KY; Stepmother: Nettie Caudill of Jackson, KY.- Daughter: Brittany Lynn Johnson and son: Timothy Johnson of VA.- Sisters: Stephanie Joy (Matthew) Caudell and Robin Noel (Richard) Turner of Beattyville, KY.- Brothers: Tommy Keith Johnson Jr. and Jerry Lee Childers of Beattyville, KY and Richard Eric Childers of FL.-He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Billy Ray Hensley officiating.-Burial in the Childers Cemetery, Burcham Fork, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin Saturday at 10:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Precautionary measures are still to be observed due to continued COVID.
