Jimmy Ray Noble, 79, Lost Creek passed away Friday, June 17, at the Hazard Hospital. He was a member of the Neace Memorial Church at Ned. He was the son of the late Cecil and Victoria Fugate Noble. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd "Buck", Jalia, Odessa, Jessie, Geneva. He is survived by wife, Anna Donna Noble; son, Donald LaRay Noble, brothers, Mike (Brenda) Noble, Sam Noble, Carl (Della) Noble; sisters, Pauline Noble, Judy Noble. Funeral Tuesday, June 21, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating. Burial in the Francis-Roberts Cemetery. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.