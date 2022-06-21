Jimmy Ray Noble
Jimmy Ray Noble, 79, Lost Creek passed away Friday, June 17, at the Hazard Hospital. He was a member of the Neace Memorial Church at Ned. He was the son of the late Cecil and Victoria Fugate Noble. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Lloyd "Buck", Jalia, Odessa, Jessie, Geneva. He is survived by wife, Anna Donna Noble; son, Donald LaRay Noble, brothers, Mike (Brenda) Noble, Sam Noble, Carl (Della) Noble; sisters, Pauline Noble, Judy Noble. Funeral Tuesday, June 21, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Noble officiating. Burial in the Francis-Roberts Cemetery.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.


