Joe McIntosh, age 73, of Canoe, KY, and formerly of Dayton, OH passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-Joe worked at the Dayton, OH Chrysler plant where he retired after 34 years of service. Joe was an avid Kentucky Wildcat fan, he loved watching his cats play basketball and football and you could always find him in front of his tv cheering them on during game time. Joe also had a love for horse racing and thought of the Kentucky Derby as his Christmas day as he hosted a huge party for all his family and friends. Joe loved being with his family and friends and he had a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up and room. He was always willing to lend a helping had to those in need. Joe was preceded in death by his mother Golden Sebastian and father Arthur McIntosh.-Brothers: Ben McIntosh, Ray Turner, JD Turner, William Edward Turner (Nancy). Sister: Gladys Stacy (Gaylord). Brother in law: Arch Little. -He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years: Patty McIntosh of Canoe, KY.-Joe and Patty shared a love like no other and where a true definition of soulmates they were truly the rose of each other’s heart. Joe also leaves behind his son David McIntosh (Allyn) of Dayton, OH, daughter Renee Gulley of Fairborn, OH, grandchildren; Amber Vance (Clowan) of Fairborn, OH., Jesse McIntosh (Missy) Fairborn, OH, Tristan Gulley, Fairborn, OH. Great-grandchildren Olivia and Zoey, Brothers: Arthur McIntosh (Annagrace) Canoe, KY and Raymond Turner (Vivian) Beavercreek, OH.: Sisters: Golden Davis (Erskin) Noctor, KY and Delcie Little, Englewood OH.-Sisters in law: Anne Creech of Jackson, KYH, Elaine Turner of Germantown, OH and Verneda Turner of Newport, KY.; Teresa Turner (Roy Jr) Dayton, OH; : Brothers in law: Jeff Watts (Denise) Huber Heights OH and Willard Watts (Shari) of Fairborn, OH. Joe also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends who will forever remember Joe as a wonderful, loving, hardworking man. A special thanks to David McIntosh, Teresa and Roy Jr. Turner, Jessica and Bob McKelvey, Josh and Catie Hatton, and Mike and Tamara O’Malley for many great nights of singing, bonfires, and laughter where so many memories were made with Joe. A celebration of Joe’s life is being held July 4, 2020, at Joe and Patty’s home in Canoe, KY.-In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice in Hazard, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Deaton Funeral Home Jackson, KY
