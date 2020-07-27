Joel Steve Thomas, age 83, of Jackson, KY passed quietly at home with his wife and children on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born June 25, 1937, at Haddix, KY and was the son of the late Sanford and Dorothy Stout Thomas.- He was preceded also in death by two sisters: Laily Cesefske and Georgia Thomas.- Three brothers: Oscar Thomas, Doyle Thomas, and Elmer Thomas.-He leaves behind his wife: Linda Strong Thomas.-Five children: Steve (Laura) Thomas; Tina (Carl) Strong; David (Morgan) Thomas; Braylon Thomas and Eli Thomas.- Four grandchildren: Brad Moore, Haley (Zach) Gayheart, Abbie and Cassie Thomas.-Three great-grandchildren: Landon and Konner Gayheart, and Kenton Moore.-Two sisters: Faemah Clemons and Thelma Collins.-One brother: James Thomas.-Two brothers-in-law: Willard (Bertha) Short and Jeff (Nancy) Strong.-He also has many nieces and nephews (all loved) too many to mention. Joel was a spiritual man and a child of God.-He loved being in church with his church family. He was a member of the Holiness Church of God in Jesus name and attended as often as health permitted. He also loved to go to the First Church of God and loved Pastor Gary Bellamy. He attended the Hiner Church of Bonnyman as often as he could. The family of Joel will set aside time for a private service to honor him at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Covid-19 Update for Lee County - July 21, 2020
- Covid Update for Owsley County - July 21, 2020
- No COVID cases in Bell Co. Jail
- Bell County tops 200 COVID-19 cases
- The Long Version of Chuck Woolery and Whether Covid-19 Is Real!
- The Inside Story on ’20 Fall Sports
- Breathitt to Receive Thousands in Government Aid
- Breathitt to Receive Thousands in Government Aid
- Covid-19 Is Locking Down the Right Strategy?
- Coronavirus Vaccine…Are We There Yet?
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Jackson Resident BUSTED!
- Ance William Short
- Joey Turner
- The Long Version of the Ghislaine Maxwell Story...
- Shouting from the Mountain Top About Fascism...
- School Opening August 24, 2020
- Three Forks Regional Jail Intake Report (July 6-July 12)
- Local Doctor and Nurses Save Local Coaches Life
- Tipple...toppled, Coal, Gone for Good!
- Geneva Ann Coomer
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.