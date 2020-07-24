Joey Turner, age 37. of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his residence in Jackson.-He was born January 1, 1983, in Manchester, KY.-He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Joe and Lillian Vires and paternal grandparents: Oakley and Josephine Turner.-One aunt: Maxine Turner.-He is survived by his mother and stepdad: Freda Turner and Chad Dixon of Jackson, KY.-Father: John Turner of Richmond, KY.-Two daughters: Hannah Turner (Jeremy Napier) and Courtney Turner (Ethan Allen) of Jackson, KY.- Special Friend: Jaylan Moore.-One granddaughter: Arya Napier.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2 020 at 2:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Willie John Turner officiating.-Burial in the Johnson Cemetery, Turkey Creek, Booneville, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
