John Carlos Turner

John Carlos Turner, age 59, of Sebastians Branch, KY passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his residence.-He was born June 6, 1962, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Letcher and Ollie Marie Turner.-Preceded also in death by brothers: Letcher Turner, Jr and Sammie (Polly) Turner.-Sister: Lizzie (Wallace) Jackson.-Brother in law: Ashford Turner.-He is survived by two daughters: Tonya Faith (Shawn) Powell of Lancaster, KY; Haley Nacine Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY.- One son: John Travis Turner of Nicholasville, KY; Sisters: Nancy Turner of Fairborn, OH; Julie (Johnny) Keene; Sophia (Chick) King; Elaine Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY; Eloweese (Bob) Shouse of Campton, KY; Wilma (Scott) Deyo of Richmond, KY; Brothers: David (Vicky) Turner of Williamsburg, KY; Larry Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY.- Eight grandchildren: Zander Powell, Reagen Powell, Bristol Powell, Karsten Powell, Sydnie Lenn Turner, Taven Turner, Freya Turner, Emmanuel Everett.-Sister in law: Ima Turner; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Turner and Ricky Thompson officiating.-Burial in the Letcher Turner Cemetery, Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.

