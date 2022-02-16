John Carlos Turner, age 59, of Sebastians Branch, KY passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022, at his residence.-He was born June 6, 1962, in Hazard, KY, and was the son of the late Letcher and Ollie Marie Turner.-Preceded also in death by brothers: Letcher Turner, Jr and Sammie (Polly) Turner.-Sister: Lizzie (Wallace) Jackson.-Brother in law: Ashford Turner.-He is survived by two daughters: Tonya Faith (Shawn) Powell of Lancaster, KY; Haley Nacine Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY.- One son: John Travis Turner of Nicholasville, KY; Sisters: Nancy Turner of Fairborn, OH; Julie (Johnny) Keene; Sophia (Chick) King; Elaine Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY; Eloweese (Bob) Shouse of Campton, KY; Wilma (Scott) Deyo of Richmond, KY; Brothers: David (Vicky) Turner of Williamsburg, KY; Larry Turner of Sebastians Branch, KY.- Eight grandchildren: Zander Powell, Reagen Powell, Bristol Powell, Karsten Powell, Sydnie Lenn Turner, Taven Turner, Freya Turner, Emmanuel Everett.-Sister in law: Ima Turner; He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at 1:30 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Turner and Ricky Thompson officiating.-Burial in the Letcher Turner Cemetery, Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID, cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.