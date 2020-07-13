John Daniel King, age 52 of Vancleve, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 09, 2020 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, Kentucky.
John was born on July 01, 1968 to the late Daniel Boone and Malinda Banks King. He was a former heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by one daughter: Syera King of North Carolina; one son: Johnathan Scott King of Vancleve, Kentucky; one sister: Dana Smith of Jackson, Kentucky; four brothers: William King, Jerry King, Michael King, and James Henry King all of Jackson, Kentucky; a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 12, 2020. John will be laid to rest in the King Cemetery at Clear Fork - Frozen, Kentucky with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home from 5:00 - 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
