John Deaton

John E. Deaton, 84, of Jackson, KY passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. He was born September 13, 1938 at Elkatawa, KY and was the son of the late Francis Marion and Armina Turner Deaton. He was preceded also in death by his wife: Lizzie Lee Deaton, and a host of brothers and sisters. He is survived by two sons: Gary (Marsha) Deaton of Richmond, KY; Rev. Brian (Becky) Deaton of South Lebanon, OH. One sister: Shan Curtis of Norfolk, VA. Two brothers: Charlie Deaton of Jackson, KY and Walter (June) Deaton of Dayton, OH. Two grandchildren: Taylor Brian Deaton and Lauren Deaton. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 29, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Brian Deaton and Bobby Hollon officiating. Burial in the Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 10:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the Wolfe County Nursing Home. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested be made to the Wolfe County Nursing Home of Campton, KY ; First Church of God, Hwy 30 West Jackson, KY or the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY.
