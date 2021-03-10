John Leroy Holt, Jr., age 60, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Hazard ARH of a brief illness.-He was born November 19, 1960, in Richmond, IN, and was the son of the late John Leroy and Grace Johnson Holt Sr. -He was preceded in death by one son: James Michael Holt.-Paternal Grandparents: Kenneth and Losha Holt.-One uncle: Robert Holt and Aunts: Becky Matthews and Roberta Gentry.-Survivors include his wife: Angela Turner Holt of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Janie Stone of Richmond, IN; Step Daughter: Lisa Turner of Perry County, KY; – John W. Holt of Franklin, KY and Stepson: Frank Collins of Bardstown, KY; -Sisters: Debbie Duncan, Beverly (Allen) Tate and Janie Brown of Richmond, IN. -Two brothers: Ronald Holt of Jackson and Stephen Holt of Atlanta, GA.-He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.-A celebration of Life will be held at the Panbowl Full Gospel Church in Jackson, KY at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
