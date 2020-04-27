John Kelly "JK" Hounshell, age 72 of Haddix, Kentucky passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Greg & Noreen Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
John was born on November 16, 1947 to the late Cecil and Mary Ellen Fletcher Hounshell. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War and was a retired mechanic,
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie Ritchie Hounshell; 3 sons: Mike (Angel) Hounshell of Stafford, VA, Tony Hounshell of Haddix, Kentucky, and John (Brandi) Hounshell of Richlands, NC; six grandchildren: Dillon (Kayleigh) Hounshell, Kayln Hounshell, Tyler (Alyssa) Hounshell, Garrett Hounshell, Trenton Hounshell, and Avry Hounshell; five sisters: Charlotte Howard, Elaine (Bill) Crase, Deb (Jody) Williams, Donna Trent, and Garnett (Sherman) Ritchie; his special pet, Destiny, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Cecil and Mary Ellen Fletcher Hounshell, John was preceded in death by two sisters, Sandra Hounshell and Sharon Collins
Due to COVID-19 and CDC Guidelines visitation and service will be private and for the immediate family. John will be laid to rest in the Pelfrey-Lovelace Cemetery with Cecil Howard officiating. Mike Ritchie, Josh Ritchie, Rick Ritchie, Tyler Hounshell, Tim Ritchie, and Dillon Hounshell will serve as Pallbearers with Honorary Pallbearer, Jaiden Ritchie.
*In lieu of flowers please make donations to Greg & Noreen Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
