John Noble made the surprising announcement on Thursday, April 14, 2022, that he was resigning from the position of Head Basketball Coach of the Breathitt County Bobcats.
Regarding the situation, Noble took to his social media account to make the following statement, “Today, I had to make an incredibly hard decision and leave a great job at a great school with great kids. In short, it’s just one of those things where life happens and the best thing a man can do is make the decision that is best for his family.”
Noble took the reins of the tradition rich Breathitt County basketball program before the 2017/18 season, replacing Robert Amis after his two-year tenure ended with a 38-29 overall record.
Noble would coach the Bobcats for five seasons amassing 89 wins (61 losses); three 55thDistrict championships; a 14th Region All “A” championship; and a State All “A” runner-up title. Noble helped Breathitt reach the 14th Region tournament all five seasons he was the head coach.
This past season (2021-22) was Noble’s best at the helm guiding Breathitt to a 26-8 record. Breathitt won the Sandestin Hilton Beach Blowout Tournament with a 56-53 win over Pike Liberal Arts (Troy, AL) as well as earned the program’s first ever berth in the State All “A” Tournament. Coach Noble and his Cats reached the All “A” state championship game with wins over Lyon County (62-60); Covington Holy Cross (75-59); and Harlan (63-61); before ultimately falling to Pikeville in the title game (44-53). Breathitt’s season ended in the semifinals of the 14th Region tournament with a 48-57 loss to Perry County Central.
Before taking the Breathitt County job, Noble spent 15 seasons as the head man of the Buckhorn Wildcats posting an overall record of 236-188 at the school. Noble led Buckhorn to the program’s third appearance in the Sweet Sixteen in 2015-16, and to the All “A” State Tournament on two occasions (2012 and 2015).
Shortly after announcing his resignation, Noble made another splash within the 14thRegion, taking the head basketball coaching position at Leslie County High School.
Noble will be replacing Justin Rice who went 31-73 in four seasons failing to pick up a post season win during that time.
When talking about accepting his new job, Noble had this to say during a press conference, “Just an opportunity to kind of come in and not necessarily start from the bottom up because there’s good talent here but kind of get in the first phases of the building process. They lost some players last year, Hyden’s a great community, Leslie County’s a great community. Hard-nosed people, hard-nosed kids. Very attractive thing. Coach (Larry) Sparks of course I played for, was my coach growing up, actually gave me my first job as a coach. He’s here and as I’ve known some of these guys through the years, kind of watch some of these guys grow up and they’re the administrators and the leaders here and I just think there’s an excitement here that maybe we can tap in and make something out of.”
Noble would go on to say this about his team and the upcoming season, “We have a lot of inexperienced guys but, from what I’ve seen so far, they will play extremely hard and will be willing to do the work that it takes to improve so I expect us to be a much better team in February than we will be in November and that’s all any teams can really hope for.”
The Eagles last winning season came in 2017-18 and last reached the 14th Region Tournament in 2012-13
Pictured (L-R) Leslie County Athletic Director Mark Collett; John Noble; and Leslie County Head Girls Basketball Coach Larry Sparks. (Photo Credit WSGS).
