John Raymond Hardin, age 29, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Jackson, KY. He was born February 12, 1993 in Hazard, KY. He was preceded in death by his brother: Chad Wesley Hardin. His paternal grandparents: Randall and Carol Hardin; His maternal grandpa: Lee Prater. His maternal step grandpa, Ollie James Clemons, One niece: Emme Jo Hurt. John loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, painting and carpentry. He is survived by his mom and step dad: April Prater and Kenneth Hurt of Jackson, KY; His dad and step mom: John Wesley Hardin and Janet Simpson of Aikens, SC. His maternal grandma: Clarinda Clemons of Jackson, KY. Four brothers: Corbett Prater (Tasha), Ty Hayes, Anthony Mason Prater, John Randall Hardin all of Jackson, KY. Two step brothers: Joshua Hurt (Danielle) of Marion, KY; Ray Hurt (Sheeny) of Hwy 542, Jackson, KY. One step sister: Natasha Hurt of Jackson, KY: Five nephews: Dyson Prater, Jordan Prater, Jarrett Hardin, Levi Hardin and Wesley Hardin. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the South Fork United Baptist Church, Hwy 1098, Jackson, KY with John Marcum officiating. Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Hwy 1098, Wilstacy, KY. Visitation will begin on Monday, January 9 at 3:00 pm at the South Fork United Baptist Church with visitation also on Tuesday and additional services at 6:00 pm Tuesday. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.