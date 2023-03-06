John Robert Howard, age 53, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at his residence in Jackson, KY. He was born November 23, 1969 in Middletown, OH. He is survived by his wife: Paula Michelle DeBorde-Howard of Jackson, KY. His son: Michael Braxton Clay Howard of Jackson, KY. His parents: Robert and Johnie Faye Allen Howard of Jackson, KY. His sister: JoDean Howard of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of cousins, other relatives and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Lansaw officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery, INC at Haddix, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
