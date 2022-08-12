John Wayne Weems

John Wayne Weems, 83, Viper passed away Thursday, August 11, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard.  He was a US Army veteran serving in the Korean War.  He was the widower of the late Gertrude Fugate Weems and the son of the late Calvin and Ivey Davis Weems.  He was also preceded in death by son, Freddy Weems and great grandson, Benjamin Marshall Wayne Weems.  He is survived by daughter, Christine McIntyre (Clifford); grandchildren, Harley Weems (Whitney), Chad Weems (Angie), Tabetha Bailey (Jasper), Clifford McIntyre Jr. (Kathy), Lindsey Shepherd (Michael); great grandchildren, Lorenzo Hernandez, Lindsay Bailey, Layton Weems, Harlyn Weems, Payslei Weems, Eleanor Weems, Laelyn Shepherd, Tyson McIntyre, Kamryn McIntyre.  Funeral Sunday, August 14, 4:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Carl Baker officiating.  Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.  Military rites observed at the funeral home.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you