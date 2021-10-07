John Wesley Childers Sr., 73, of Verona, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Wes retired as a HVAC Engineer for Phoenix Comfort Systems after over 50 years in the industry. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and his garden.
Wes was preceded in death by his mother, Mandy Watkins; his step-father, Raymond “Blue” Watkins; and his sisters, Phyllis Campbell, Lelia Childers, and Magilene Hudson.
He is survived by his sons, Anthony (Darlene) Childers and John (Brieanne) Childers Jr.; and his siblings, Anne (Bob) Helvey, Doris Dean Richardson, David Lee Childers, Maxine (Clyde) Howard, Brenda Salyers, Ray (Lisa) Watkins, Vickie (John) Hollan, and Marilyn (JL) Smith.
Grandpa Wes will be greatly missed by his 5 grandchildren, Cain, Alex, Jacob, John Patrick, and Benjamin.
Wes is being cremated and will be buried at a private cemetery at the convenience of the family.
He never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew him
Memorial contributions to: Charity of Donor’s Choice.
To share a memory of Wes or leave a condolence, please go to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
