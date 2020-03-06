Johnnie L. Harris, Jr., age 51, of Flint, MI passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in Swartz Creek, MI-He was born September 20, 1968, in Beaufort, SC and was the son of the late Johnnie Harris, Sr. He was also preceded in death by one daughter: Tamara Harris.-He is survived by his wife: Elizabeth (Combs) Harris of Jackson, KY.-His mother: Onalee Coleman of MI.-Two stepdaughters: Amber Baker of Jackson, KY.-Nikki McIntire of CO.- One son: Ronald (Whitney) Torrey of OK.-One stepson: Michael (Jamie) Baker of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Cindy McNamara of MI.-One brother: Joseph Harris of MI.-Three grandchildren: Kamden, MacKenzie and Emma Torrey.-Three stepgrandchildren: Zayne and Madyson Wellesley, and Santana Baker.-A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Jackson Church of God with Harry Kemper officiating.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at Noon at the Jackson Church of God.-Obituary courtesy of Deaton Funeral Home.
