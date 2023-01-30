Johnnie Mac Arrowood, age 75, of Auxier, KY and formerly of Breathitt County left this earthly life Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Highlands Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg, KY. He was born May 7, 1947 on Old Buck Creek of Breathitt County. He was preceded in death by his wife: Mary Jean Gross Arrowood. His parents: Rev. Benjamin Harrison Arrowood and Amanda Combs Arrowood. Son-in-law: Rev. Jerry McIntosh. He is survived by three daughters: Zelda McIntosh of Auxier, KY; Rebecca Cole (Anthony Smith) of Jackson, KY and Jalia (Brian) Carter of Chavies, KY; A special Aunt: Dora Combs of Jackson, KY. Seven brothers: Charles (Lisa Jane ) Arrowood, Taylor Arrowood, Earl Arrowood and Paul (Vickie) Arrowood all of Jackson, KY; Alfred (Shawna) Arrowood of Sparta, KY; Kenneth Arrowood of Hazard, KY; David (Melissa) Arrowood of Talbert, KY. Four sisters: Jearlene ( Ural ) Crase, Esther (Donnie) Crase and Martha Jo Arrowood- Allen (Henry Fugate) of Jackson, KY; Barbara (Terry) Stidham of Winchester, KY. Five grandchildren: Tracy (Bryan) Johnson of Mt. Sterling, KY; Becka (Stephen) Costello of Jackson, KY; John (Anna) McIntosh of Beattyville, KY; Isabella Cole and Tyler Cole of Jackson, KY. Four great grandchildren: Traven, Zoey, Zaphera, Freya. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Clay Gross officiating. Burial in the Arrowood Family Cemetery, Joe Little Fork Road, Canoe, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 6:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
