Johnny Dale Turner, age 56, of Talbert, KY passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care in Hazard, KY. He was born March 10, 1967 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Johnny Turner. He was a member of the Walking By Faith Ministry. He is survived by his wife: Paula Herald Turner of Talbert, KY. His mother: Mattie Deaton Turner of Talbert, KY. One son: Johnny Dee Turner and one daughter: Sandra Turner of Talbert, KY. Three brothers: Ricky (Haley) Turner of Talbert, KY; Wendell (Sandra) Turner of Independence, KY; Chris (Myssi) Turner of Falmouth, KY. Two sisters: Bonnie (Darryl) Cole of Talbert, KY and Lisa (Tim) Miller of Hazard, KY. Five grandchildren: Jacob Turner, Skylar Turner, Seth Turner, Susie Turner, Sadie Turner. He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Robbie Turner, Jesse Turner and Pat Turner officiating. Burial in the Bill Combs Cemetery at Talbert, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
