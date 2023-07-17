Johnny Kevin “Bo” Stevens, age 49, of Kings Ridge Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born March 12, 1974 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Gary Mayo Stevens. He is survived by his mother: Glendale Garrison of Jackson, KY. His wife: Wanda Miller Stevens of Jackson, KY. Sons: Dillon Stevens of Jackson, KY and Austin Landrum of Winchester, KY. Daughters: Makeeia Stevens of London, KY; Destini Stevens and Jillian Stevens of Richmond, KY. Brothers: Darrell Taulbee and David Garrison of Jackson, KY. Sisters: Priscilla Baker and Linda (Brad) Fraley of Jackson, KY. Five grandchildren: Caroline Peddycourt, Mia Stevens, Nevaeh Bethune, Desmond Bethune, Waylon Bethune. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Remains will be interred at the Watkins Cemetery at Wolverine, KY.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.