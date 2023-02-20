Johnny Ray Collins, age 70, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. He was born July 29, 1952 in Fort Huron, MI and was the son of the late Ray and Eula Jean Deaton Collins. He was preceded also in death by brothers: William Collins and Clyde Collins. Johnny was a long time employee for the City of Jackson. He is survived by his wife: Barbara Robinson Collins of Jackson, KY. Son: Johnny Ray Collins, Jr of Jackson, KY. Daughter: Monica Rae Collins of Jackson, KY. Sister: Sandy Gabbard of Jackson, KY. Four grandchildren: Tyson Coomer, Kash Wireman, Johnny Ray Collins, III and Madison Collins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 4:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating. Burial in the Robinson Cemetery, Fire Trail Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm with additional services at 7:00 pm with Paul Shepherd officiating. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Family and Friends
