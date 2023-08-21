Johnny Ray Griffith, age 43, of Lexington, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away in Lexington on Thursday, August 17, 2023. He was born February 21, 1980 in Hazard, KY. He is survived by his father: Johnnie (Cora) Griffith, Jr of Jackson, KY. His mother: Betty Turner of OH. One son: Timothy Gage Griffith of Talbert, KY. Two daughters: Amanda Griffith of Jackson, KY and Gabriella Griffith of Talbert, KY. One brother: Scott Kelly Griffith of OH and two sisters: Linda Griffith of Knoxville, TN and Paige (Jerry) Fugate of Vancleve, KY. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Johnnie Griffith Cemetery at Sebastians Branch, KY. Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
