Johnny Ray Neace, age 55, of Lost Creek, Kentucky passed away Thursday July 21, 2022 at Hazard ARH in Hazard, Kentucky.
Johnny was born on December 16, 1966 to the late Bill and Etta Fugate Neace.
Johnny is survived by One Daughter; Kayla Neace of Cynthiana, Kentucky, One Sister; Rebecca Draper of Wilmore, Kentucky, One Brother; Woodrow Neace of Berry, Kentucky, Two Nieces, One Nephew, and a Host of Cousins.
Johnny was preceded in death by His Wife; Mary Susan Millikin, Parents; Bill and Etta Fugate Neace, One Brother; Robert Paul Neace.
No Services are scheduled at this time.
