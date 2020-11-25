Johnny Thorpe

Johnny Lee Thorpe, age 68, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his residence.-He was born June 7, 1952, in Breathitt County, KY and was the son of the late Clella Thorpe Foltz.-He was also preceded in death by a brother: Pierre Foltz.-He is survived by wife: Sharon Thorpe of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Betty Thorpe of Jackson, KY.-Two sisters: Linda and Patricia Foltz of Baltimore, Maryland.-Graveside services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Thorpe Family Cemetery, Smith Branch Road, Jackson, KY with Estill Barnett officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
