Alleged murderer Berry Johnson, 62, of Old Buck, was back in court on Friday, February 10, 2023, with the Honorable Lisa Whisman presiding.
Johnson was recently indicted on five charges related to him allegedly murdering his wife, Tammy Thorpe, 38, of Old Buck, on the morning of Saturday, January 14, 2023, when he allegedly shot Thorpe in the head while she lay sleeping.
The five counts were: one count Murder Domestic Violence (Class A felony); two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class D felony); one count Falsely Reporting an Incident (Class A misdemeanor); and one count Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Class D felony).
Johnson entered a plea of not guilty on all counts.
A pretrial conference was scheduled for Friday, March 24, 2023, at 1 p.m.
Photo courtesy of WYMT.
